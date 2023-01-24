What’s new in iOS 16.3 (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad. This update fixes some bugs on the iPhone and also comes with some new features.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what Apple has included in their iOS 16.3 software update, let’s find out more details about what is included.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features included in this release. This includes the new Security Keys feature that allows you to use a physical security key with your device.

Here are the full release notes from Apple:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

The new iPadOS 16.3 and iOS 16.3 software updates are now available to download. To install them go to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





