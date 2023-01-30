Another look at iOS 16.3 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad, watchOS 9.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and tvOS 16.3.

We have already seen a couple of videos of iOS 16.3 in action and now we have another one. The latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us a more in-depth look at what is included in the latest iPhone software.

As we can see from the video, a wide range of new features are included in this update, including the new Security KEys feature, which lets you add a physical security key to your device. The update also includes various performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here are the release notes:

his update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

The new iOS 16.3 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





