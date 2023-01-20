Another look as iOS 16.3 Release Candidate

Apple released iOS 16.3 Release Candidate to developers this week, they also release iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate, watchOS 9.3 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13. Release Candidate and tvOS 9.3 Release Candidate

Assuming that now issues are found in these RC build then these should the final versions that Apple releases to everyone.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.3 Release Candidate and now we have another one, this one is From Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the software.

This update brings some new features to the iPhone, you can see what is included in the official release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16.3 sometime next week, along with iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, tvOS 9.3, and macOS Ventura 13.2.

Source & Image Credit:Brandon Butch





