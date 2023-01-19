macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate released

As well as the Release Candidate versions of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3, Apple has also released macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate to developers.

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate comes a week after the last beta and we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers soon.

This update brings some new features to the Mac including the new Security Keys feature, it also includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Assuming that no issues are found in this release, then this should be the same version that is released to everyone. We are expecting Apple to release the macOS Ventura 13.2 software update next week.

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 Release Candidate is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details at the link below.

