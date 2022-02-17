Anno Mutationem cyberpunk indie game launches March 17th

Martho Ghariani from indie developer ThinkingStars has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the launch of Anno Mutationem taking place on March 17, 2022. Launching on both the PS4 and PS5 the game is now available to preorder from the official PlayStation Store. The new indie adventure game set in a cyberpunk world and has been inspired by classics such as Ghost in the Shell. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from its gameplay and unique pixel style art.

“Taking references from classics like Ghost in the Shell, we go in blasting with the shady, neon-drenched city of Noctis, full of cyborg entertainers, hologram V-tuber performances, and a sky that is composed of infinite heights and future cityscapes. We also visit the European-style small streets of Margarita where Ann’s sister Nakamura is running the family business. You can even make an extra buck moonlighting there as a bartender. Shaken, not stirred, and full of pixels, please.”

“While Ann is on her way trying to find her missing brother, sometimes you just gotta kick back: Wash up, check out a newspaper for local news, get your sidequest on with mysterious megastar idols, or solve the mysterious case of the strangled neighbor. Knock yourself out! Also… knock out your enemies in the Corn Juice Combat Street Tournament….don’t ask, just punch.

So, about the cyber corgi at Harbour Town’s bar and the mysterious mecha-monk… We’d love to get into that but we suddenly feel kinda…dizzy? Did we exceed the daily pixel dose? Neon sunstroke? Or, perhaps it’s the mysterious little girl at the end of the trailer? Hmmm, maybe we should lie down for a bit.”

For more information on the new Anno Mutationem in the adventure game jump over to the official PlayStation blog for more details ahead of its launch and to preorder from the PlayStation Store.

Source : PS blog

