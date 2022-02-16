New PlayStation external storage drives unveiled by Seagate

Seagate has this week introduced new PlayStation storage solutions for the PS5 and PS4 consoles as the new PlayStation Game Drive. Available in 2 and 4 TB storage capacities priced at $92.49 and $139.99 respectively, the drives will start shipping next month.

Seagate has also created a limited edition Game Drive to commemorate the launch of the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West game this month. Offering a 2 TB drive priced at $99.99 and a 5 TB drive priced at $159.99.

PlayStation external storage

The specifically designed for Sony consoles Seagate equipped the drives with optimized PlayStation firmware for both PS4 and PS5 consoles. Offering plug-and-play installation in under two minutes with no tools required thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) connection. Offering gamers the “ultimate game vault for PS5 and PS4 storage” says Seagate.

“Inspired by the open world of Horizon Forbidden West, the officially licensed collectible HDD displays graphics on the exterior of the drive that highlight the strength and mystery of the Horizon Forbidden West hero, Aloy. Available in 2 TB and 5 TB capacities, the Game Drive gives players the power to store their library of PS5 and PS4 games. Owners can also play their PS4 games right from the drive.”

If you don’t yet own a PS5 Sony is currently running an official PlayStation competition offering chances to win a PlayStation 5. Sony has hidden 14 Treat Codes in unexpected places online for you to find.

Source : Seagate

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals