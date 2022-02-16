Win a PlayStation 5 by finding Sony PS5 Treat Codes over the next two weeks

If you haven’t yet been able to get your hands-on PlayStation 5 console, you may be interested in a new competition started today by Sony offering chances to win a PS5. Sony has hidden 14 unique codes resembling PlayStation controller inputs online that will appear in “unexpected places”. Each Treat Code provides the finder with an opportunity to enter and win a PS5.

Win a PlayStation 5

The PS5 Treat Codes can drop anywhere so Sony and will be available to find over the next 2 weeks. “It’s simple: spot a code, enter it in the widget, answer a quick question and win if yours is one of the closest correct answers. The more codes you find, the more opportunities you have to enter. Remember, the codes can drop anywhere. So keep your eyes peeled.”

PS5 Treat Codes competition

“The steps to enter are simple: find a code, input it correctly on the Treat Codes page on PlayStation.com after signing up, and compete to win by answering a question. You’ll have until 10am PST on March 7 to find and input codes and answer the questions for an opportunity to enter and win a PS5 console. Keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks, as not every code will be available at once. The more codes you find, the more opportunities you’ll have to enter and win! Hint: keep a lookout on creators’ channels that are streaming PlayStation titles sometime this week.”

“Participating territories: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Mexico and United States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand, Poland, United Kingdom.”

Source : Sony

