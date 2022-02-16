Sony LinkBuds waterproof wireless earbuds €180

Sony has introduced its new LinkBuds wireless earbuds this week, featuring a unique open ring design to provide comfort and clarity whether you are making calls or listening to music. The design of the LinkBuds has been created to enable users to “tune into the outside world whenever you want, without compromising your listening experience”.

Weighing just 4g the Sony LinkBuds are equipped with 360 Reality Audio and can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback from a single charge. With the charging case extending this by an additional 12 hours and a 10 minute charge will provide up to 90 minutes of playback. Certified with IPX4 water resistance, the earbuds are perfect for workouts and sports and are protected from splashes and sweat penetration.

The Sony LinkBuds will be available to purchase later this month in either Grey or White and priced at approximately €180 or £150 depending on your location.

Waterproof wireless earbuds

“Sony introduces a new way to enjoy your favourite music and the important moments in life, all at once, with the brand-new truly wireless LinkBuds. You can stay connected and aware at all times, with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit and crystal-clear sound and call quality. By leveraging LinkBuds’ unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as AR gaming, new work from home experiences, sound AR navigation, and quick access to music.”

“The newly-developed ring driver unit, has the centre of the diaphragm open for audio transparency, allowing you to clearly hear the sounds around, so you’ll always know when someone calls your name whilst on a call, or easily chat with friends while listening to your favourite songs. Their new design makes LinkBuds the perfect companion for a range of uses, including working from home, gaming, listening to music, and more.”

Source : Sony

