Lenovo Tab P11 Android tablet launching soon for $229

Lenovo has this week introduced a new Android tablet to their range of hardware, announcing the imminent availability of the new Lenovo Tab P11, which is expected to be priced from $229. The Lenovo Tab P11 tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and is equipped with an 11 inch IPS LCD display offering users a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The Snapdragon 662 processor is supported by 4GB of RAM and the Android tablet features 64GB of storage quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, dual microphones, a 7,500 mAh battery, and support for 4G LTE cellular networks. Other features include a 13 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel fixed-focus front-facing camera with support for face unlock. Connection on the tablet include a pogo pin connector on one side to connect a dock or keyboard, as well as a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging or data transfer.

“Enjoy first-class experiences with the Lenovo Tab P11, from its 11” 2K display to quad speakers with persistent user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos®. Epic battery life rounds out the experience in this slim, aluminum-alloy tablet with a contemporary dual-tone finish. Work and learn from home with a customized productivity user interface and optional keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. “

“Lenovo notes that its optional Precision Pen 2 accessory supports up to 4,096 levels or pressure sensitive input and provides up to 200 hours of battery life on a charge, while the optional 2-in-1 keyboard and stand cover provides a a keyboard and touchpad for a Microsoft Surface-style typing experience” says Brad Linder over at Liliputing.

Source : Liliputing

