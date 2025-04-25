Android 16 Beta 4 Hands-On: Exploring All the Key Changes

Android 16 Beta 4 represents a pivotal stage in the development of the Android platform, delivering a range of updates, fixes, and refinements. As the second platform stability update, it finalizes APIs and app-facing behaviors, providing developers with the tools necessary to prepare their applications for the official release, which is anticipated in May 2025. This update is now available for a variety of Google Pixel devices, including the newly supported Pixel 9a. Below, we explore the most significant changes and improvements introduced in this version in a new video from Jimmy is Promo.

Platform Stability: A Milestone for Developers

This release marks a critical milestone in Android 16’s development by finalizing both internal and external APIs. This ensures that developers can confidently test and update their apps for compatibility without concerns about further changes to platform behaviors. By locking these behaviors, Android 16 Beta 4 guarantees consistency across devices, creating a stable foundation for app development. While the official release is targeted for May 2025, Google has indicated that a fallback to June remains an option if additional refinements are deemed necessary. This stability provides developers with a reliable environment to optimize their applications and prepare for the transition to the final version.

New Features and Interface Enhancements

Android 16 Beta 4 introduces a variety of features and interface updates aimed at enhancing usability and functionality. These changes reflect Google’s commitment to improving the user experience while maintaining a cohesive design language.

Home Screen Customization: A new “Apps List” option, accessible via long-press, simplifies app management by providing a more intuitive way to organize and access applications.

A new “Apps List” option, accessible via long-press, simplifies app management by providing a more intuitive way to organize and access applications. Themed Icons: The removal of the beta label from themed icons signifies the completion of this feature, offering users a polished and cohesive home screen design that aligns with their chosen theme.

The removal of the beta label from themed icons signifies the completion of this feature, offering users a polished and cohesive home screen design that aligns with their chosen theme. Recent Apps Menu: The “Screenshot” and “Select” options have been repositioned to the top of the menu while retaining their original placement at the bottom, improving accessibility and convenience for users.

These updates not only enhance the visual appeal of the interface but also streamline navigation and interaction, making the system more user-friendly.

Battery Health and Power Management Improvements

Battery performance and management are central to this update, addressing both functionality and efficiency. Android 16 Beta 4 introduces several enhancements in this area:

Battery Health Monitoring: The battery health feature remains accessible in settings, though some users may need to reboot their devices for it to display correctly. This tool provides valuable insights into battery performance and longevity.

The battery health feature remains accessible in settings, though some users may need to reboot their devices for it to display correctly. This tool provides valuable insights into battery performance and longevity. Power Management: Optimizations have been implemented to resolve excessive power drain issues reported in earlier versions, making sure longer battery life and improved device performance.

Optimizations have been implemented to resolve excessive power drain issues reported in earlier versions, making sure longer battery life and improved device performance. Battery Capacity Readings: Adjustments to capacity readings have been made post-update, offering more accurate and reliable data for users monitoring their battery health.

These improvements reflect Google’s focus on delivering a more efficient and reliable power management system, addressing user concerns and enhancing the overall experience.

Refinements to Fingerprint Unlock and Gesture Navigation

Android 16 Beta 4 introduces refinements to biometric and navigation functionalities, making sure a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

Fingerprint Unlock: Although the “Screen off fingerprint unlock” setting has been removed, the feature itself remains fully functional, allowing users to continue accessing their devices seamlessly.

Although the “Screen off fingerprint unlock” setting has been removed, the feature itself remains fully functional, allowing users to continue accessing their devices seamlessly. Gesture Navigation: A new demo option in settings enables users to practice and familiarize themselves with gesture navigation, making it easier to adapt to this intuitive method of interaction.

These updates enhance the usability of key features, making sure that users can navigate their devices with ease and confidence.

Always-On Display: Dynamic and Personalized

The Always-On Display (AOD) feature has been further refined in this release, offering dynamic color and clock designs that adapt to the background. These enhancements aim to provide a more visually appealing and personalized experience, allowing users to customize their device’s appearance while maintaining functionality. The improved AOD feature underscores Google’s commitment to balancing aesthetics with practicality.

Resolved Issues: Enhanced Stability and Performance

Android 16 Beta 4 addresses a range of critical issues, resulting in improved system stability and performance. Key fixes include:

Restoration of radar map functionality in the Pixel Weather app, making sure accurate and reliable weather updates.

Resolution of haptic feedback delays and performance inconsistencies, enhancing the tactile experience for users.

Fixes for excessive power drain on certain devices, improving battery life and overall efficiency.

Prevention of system restarts during calls or when screen magnification is enabled, making sure uninterrupted functionality.

Correction of screensaver functionality and phone restarts caused by the ranging API, addressing user-reported issues.

These fixes demonstrate Google’s commitment to addressing user feedback and delivering a stable, reliable platform.

Device Compatibility and Developer Tools

Android 16 Beta 4 is compatible with a wide range of Google Pixel devices, including the newly added Pixel 9a. This update provides developers with finalized APIs, allowing them to update their apps on the Play Store and ensure compatibility with the upcoming official release. By offering a stable environment for both development testing and general use, Android 16 Beta 4 supports app optimization and prepares developers and users for the transition to the final version. This compatibility ensures that the update is accessible to a broad audience, fostering a seamless experience across devices.

Find more information on Android 16 Beta 4 by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Source & Image Credit: Jimmy is Promo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals