More Apple iOS 18 Beta 4 features explored

Apple has recently made available its iOS 18 Beta 4 update, offering more insight into what we can expect from the new iPhone 16 that is expected to launch sometime during September 2024. The latest mobile operating system is a significant update for developers and users that promises to bring a wealth of changes and improvements across various aspects of the OS. With a public beta on the horizon, this release offers a glimpse into the future of iOS, focusing on enhancing settings, applications, and overall functionality. Brandon Butch provide more information on the key highlights and explore how these updates could transform your iOS experience in September 2024.

iOS 18 Beta 4 features

Key Takeaways : iOS 18 Beta 4 update size: 1.4 GB, build number 22A5316j.

New iCloud section toggle and animation in settings.

Updated icon for the Stocks app.

New glyph icons for alarm, timer, and stopwatch in Control Center; music quick toggle removed; new Bluetooth power toggle (potential bug).

New look for the hidden folder section in the App Library.

Home screen customization supports light and dark modes; dock and widgets adapt to dark mode.

Expanded RCS support for more carriers, including Rogers and some UK carriers.

Adjustable window size for iPhone mirroring with macOS Sequoia.

New toggle for “controls menu” in the camera app’s preserve settings section.

New “Type to Siri” option in Assistive Touch for better accessibility.

CarPlay updates: eight new wallpapers and larger album artwork for Apple Music.

Bug fixes: Screen Time issues, functional icon tint slider knob, and “Help Apple improve search” toggle.

Known issues: incorrect video icon in phone app keypad search results, Mail app badge count not updating until launch.

Slight improvement in Geekbench scores; further battery life assessment needed.

iOS 18 Beta 5 expected in two weeks, with the public beta following shortly after.

iOS 18 Beta 4 is a hefty update, weighing in at approximately 1.4 GB and identified by the build number 22A5316j. This sizeable release is a testament to the numerous features and refinements Apple has packed into this iteration. From visual updates to accessibility improvements, this beta version aims to elevate your interaction with your iOS device.

Streamlined Settings and iCloud Enhancements

One of the notable changes in iOS 18 Beta 4 revolves around the settings menu. Apple has introduced a new iCloud section toggle, simplifying the management of your cloud storage. This addition makes it easier to control and monitor your iCloud usage, ensuring a more seamless experience. Moreover, iCloud subscribers will be greeted with a delightful new animation, adding a touch of visual flair to the cloud storage interface.

Stocks App Refresh: The Stocks app has undergone a visual transformation, sporting a new icon that aligns with Apple’s modern design language. This update contributes to a more cohesive and visually appealing look across your device.

The Stocks app has undergone a visual transformation, sporting a new icon that aligns with Apple’s modern design language. This update contributes to a more cohesive and visually appealing look across your device. Control Center and Lock Screen Improvements: iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces new glyph icons for the alarm, timer, and stopwatch functions within the Control Center. While the music quick toggle has been removed, which may require adjustments to your music control workflow, a new Bluetooth power toggle has been added. However, it’s important to note that this toggle appears to be a potential bug at the moment.

iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces new glyph icons for the alarm, timer, and stopwatch functions within the Control Center. While the music quick toggle has been removed, which may require adjustments to your music control workflow, a new Bluetooth power toggle has been added. However, it’s important to note that this toggle appears to be a potential bug at the moment. App Library Enhancements: The hidden folder section in the App Library has received a visual overhaul, making it more intuitive to manage and access your hidden apps. This improvement streamlines the organization of your applications, ensuring a clutter-free experience.

Expanded RCS Support and iPhone Mirroring

iOS 18 Beta 4 brings expanded RCS support, now including more carriers such as Rogers and some UK carriers. This enhancement bolsters messaging capabilities and compatibility, allowing a more seamless communication experience. Additionally, when using macOS Sequoia, you now have the ability to adjust the window size for iPhone mirroring. This feature provides greater flexibility and convenience, allowing you to customize your screen sharing experience according to your preferences.

Camera Settings and Accessibility Improvements

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the new toggle for the “controls menu” in the preserve settings section of the camera app. This addition grants users more precise control over their camera settings, allowing them to fine-tune their capturing experience. Furthermore, iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces a new “Type to Siri” option in Assistive Touch, enhancing accessibility for users who prefer typing over voice commands. This inclusive feature ensures that Siri is accessible to a wider range of users.

CarPlay Enhancements: CarPlay receives a delightful update with the addition of eight new wallpapers and larger album artwork for Apple Music. These visual enhancements elevate the in-car entertainment experience, making your drives more enjoyable and visually appealing.

CarPlay receives a delightful update with the addition of eight new wallpapers and larger album artwork for Apple Music. These visual enhancements elevate the in-car entertainment experience, making your drives more enjoyable and visually appealing. Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements: iOS 18 Beta 4 addresses several bugs that were present in previous versions. Screen Time issues have been resolved, ensuring accurate tracking of your device usage. The icon tint slider knob is now functional, allowing for precise customization of app icons. Moreover, the “Help Apple improve search” toggle now works as intended, contributing to a more reliable and efficient search experience.

Looking Ahead: iOS 18 Beta 5 and Beyond

As we eagerly anticipate the release of iOS 18 Beta 5 in the coming weeks, followed closely by the public beta, it’s clear that Apple is committed to refining and enhancing the iOS experience. While some known issues persist, such as the incorrect video icon in the phone app keypad search results and the delayed Mail app badge count updates, these are expected to be addressed in future releases. Initial performance tests indicate a slight improvement in Geekbench scores, suggesting better system efficiency. However, a comprehensive assessment of battery life will require further testing and real-world usage.

iOS 18 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing mission to deliver a seamless, intuitive, and feature-rich mobile operating system. With a focus on refinements and enhancements across various aspects of iOS, this update lays the groundwork for a more polished and user-centric experience. As developers and beta testers explore the new features and improvements, the anticipation for the public release grows. iOS 18 promises to be a milestone update that will reshape the way we interact with our iOS devices, making them more efficient, accessible, and enjoyable to use.

