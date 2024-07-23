Apple iOS 18 Beta 4 – iOS 18 Public Beta 2 expected release dates

The latest iOS 18 Beta versions have captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and developers alike, promising a range of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. However, before you rush to update your device, it’s crucial to understand the current state of these betas, including existing bugs, issues, and the anticipated new features that await you. iDeviceHelp explains more about what we can expect from the upcoming updates and current issues.

iOS 18 Beta 4 & Public Beta 2

Key Takeaways : iOS 18 Beta versions have notable bugs and issues, including problems with Spotlight Search, Screen Time, iMessage, FaceTime, Dictation, and battery life.

Spotlight Search shows hidden apps, posing a privacy concern.

Screen Time restrictions are not functioning correctly.

Deleted iMessages reappear, causing confusion.

FaceTime has audio quality issues.

Dictation needs re-enabling after each restart.

Battery life is significantly impacted, draining faster than expected.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 and Public Beta 2 are expected around July 22nd-25th.

New features include call recording and transcription, Image Playground, Gen Mooji, and an updated Siri UI.

Apple Intelligence updates are expected, with some Siri features available by early 2025.

Be aware of current bugs and issues before updating to the latest iOS 18 Beta versions.

Current Bugs and Issues

While the iOS 18 Beta versions bring excitement and anticipation, they also come with their fair share of notable bugs and issues that can impact your daily usage. One of the most significant problems revolves around Spotlight Search. Despite users’ efforts to hide certain apps, they persistently appear in search results, raising privacy concerns and potentially exposing sensitive information.

Moreover, Screen Time restrictions, designed to help users manage their app usage, are not functioning as intended. This glitch allows unrestricted access to apps that should be limited, undermining the purpose of the feature and potentially leading to excessive screen time.

iMessage users have encountered an annoying issue where deleted messages reappear, cluttering conversations and causing confusion.

FaceTime, a vital tool for communication, faces audio quality problems, which can disrupt important calls and hinder effective communication.

The Dictation feature, relied upon by many for voice input, requires re-allowing after each restart, adding an extra step to the user’s workflow.

Battery life, a critical aspect of any mobile device, has also been a major concern in the current beta versions. Users have reported faster-than-expected battery drain, which can significantly impact daily usage and productivity. These issues highlight the need for caution and careful consideration before updating to the latest beta versions.

Anticipated Release Dates

For those eagerly awaiting the next updates, the iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 and Public Beta 2 are expected to be released around July 22nd-25th. These highly anticipated updates aim to address some of the existing bugs and introduce a range of new features that will enhance the iOS experience.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of iOS 18.

Exciting New Features on the Horizon

The upcoming iOS 18 updates promise a host of exciting new features that will transform the way you use your device. One of the most highly anticipated additions is call recording and transcription. This feature will allow you to easily record calls and convert them into text, providing a convenient way to capture important conversations and details. Whether you’re a professional looking to keep track of client discussions or a student wanting to review lecture notes, this feature is set to be a catalyst.

Another innovative feature is the Image Playground, which will empower you to unleash your creativity by creating custom images directly on your device. Coupled with Gen Mooji, these tools will provide a platform for artistic expression and personalization, making your device truly unique.

The Siri UI is also undergoing a significant update, aiming to deliver a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. With improved natural language processing and enhanced contextual understanding, Siri will become an even more valuable assistant in your daily life.

Apple Intelligence

Looking further ahead, Apple Intelligence updates are on the horizon, promising to take your device’s functionality and intelligence to new heights. While some of the full Siri features may not be available until early 2025, these updates are expected to transform the way you interact with your device, making it more responsive, efficient, and attuned to your needs.

The iOS 18 Beta 4 and Public Beta 2 versions bring a mix of excitement and caution. While the anticipated new features and improvements are undoubtedly enticing, it’s essential to be aware of the current bugs and issues that can impact your daily usage. By understanding these aspects, you can make an informed decision about whether to update now or wait for more stable releases.

Video & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals