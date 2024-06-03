iOS 18 Siri 2.0 Details Leaked

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 is set to bring a host of exciting updates and enhancements to your iPhone experience. From a major overhaul of Siri to a redesigned Control Center and advanced AI functionalities, iOS 18 promises to elevate the way you interact with your device. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on iOS 18 and Siri 2.0. Let’s dive into the details of what you can expect from this highly anticipated update.

Siri 2.0: Your AI-Powered Assistant

With iOS 18, Siri is getting a significant upgrade, thanks to advanced AI capabilities. You’ll be able to control individual app functions more efficiently, as Siri will now handle multiple commands simultaneously. This means you can accomplish more with fewer interactions, streamlining your daily tasks.

One of the standout features of Siri 2.0 is Smart Recaps. This feature will summarize missed notifications, messages, and other media, ensuring you stay updated without having to manually check each app. However, it’s important to note that some of these advanced features may require the iPhone 15 Pro or later, or an M1 chip for Macs and iPads.

Redesigned Control Center: Cleaner and More Navigable

iOS 18 will introduce a redesigned Control Center, featuring a cleaner and more intuitive UI. The new layout aims to enhance your user experience by making it easier to access and navigate through various settings and features. Additionally, the improved search functionality will help you find what you need quickly and efficiently.

Messages App: Enhanced Communication

The Messages app is set to receive several exciting updates in iOS 18. You’ll be able to add a dynamic touch to your messages with new text effects, including the ability to animate individual words. Formatting options like bold, italics, and underline will also be available, allowing you to emphasize important parts of your messages.

Furthermore, the Messages app is expected to support RCS (Rich Communication Services), enhancing your messaging capabilities and enabling more seamless communication with users on other platforms.

Photos App: AI-Powered Editing and Creation

The Photos app in iOS 18 will leverage the power of AI to introduce innovative features. With the new cleanup tool, you’ll be able to remove unwanted objects from your images using generative AI technology. This means you can easily erase photobombers or distracting elements, focusing on what matters most.

Another exciting addition is the Generative Playground, which will allow you to create and edit images using AI. This feature will be integrated with iMessage, enabling you to share your creations seamlessly with your contacts.

Notes App: Productivity Boosted by AI

The Notes app is set to receive significant enhancements in iOS 18, aimed at boosting your productivity:

In-app audio recording and transcription, allowing you to capture and convert spoken notes into written text.

LLM-powered summarization, helping you condense lengthy notes into concise summaries.

Math notes feature, which recognizes and solves mathematical equations within your notes.

Keyboard math predictions, autocompleting equations as you type, saving you time and effort.

Project Gry Matter: Apple’s AI Initiative

Apple is actively working on AI-related tools under the code name “Project Gry Matter.” This initiative encompasses the development of AI emojis and other generative AI functionalities, aiming to enhance your user experience with more interactive and intelligent features.

Looking Ahead: iOS 18 and Beyond

While iOS 18 is packed with exciting updates, it’s important to note that many of these features are expected to roll out in later versions, potentially in 2025. Apple seems to be encouraging users to upgrade to newer devices to fully utilize these advanced features.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are anticipated to have exclusive AI capabilities, making them attractive options for those looking to leverage the latest in AI technology. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI, we can expect even more innovative features in future iOS releases.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



