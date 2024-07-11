iOS 18 Public Beta 3: Everything You Need to Know Before Installing

The highly anticipated third public beta of iOS 18 is set to be released in the coming days, offering users a chance to experience the latest features and improvements ahead of the official launch. The video below from iReviews provides you with all the essential information you need to know before installing the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 on your device.

When to Expect the Release

Apple enthusiasts and beta testers can expect the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 to be available for download within the next few days, with a likely release date of July 15th or earlier. This release will give you the opportunity to explore and test the newest additions to Apple’s mobile operating system before the final version is rolled out to the general public.

Checking Your Device’s Compatibility

Before diving into the installation process, it is crucial to ensure that your device is compatible with the iOS 18 Public Beta 3. The following devices are supported:

iPhone SE (2nd generation) and newer models

and newer models iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

and All iPhone models released after the aforementioned devices

If your device falls within this compatibility list, you are ready to proceed with the installation.

Preparing Your Device for the Update

To ensure a smooth and trouble-free installation process, it is essential to take a few preparatory steps before installing the iOS 18 Public Beta 3:

Backup Your Data: Create a complete backup of your device using iCloud or your computer. This precautionary measure will allow you to restore your data in case any issues arise during the installation or usage of the beta software. Free Up Storage Space: Make sure your device has at least 10 GB of free storage space available. This will provide ample room for the beta installation and prevent any storage-related complications.

By following these preparation steps, you can minimize the risk of data loss and ensure a seamless transition to the iOS 18 Public Beta 3.

Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Once your device is compatible and properly prepared, follow these step-by-step instructions to install the iOS 18 Public Beta 3:

Access the Beta Website: Navigate to the official Apple beta website using your device’s web browser. Sign In with Your Apple ID: Log in to the beta program using your Apple ID credentials. If you don’t have an account, create one to proceed. Enroll Your Device: Follow the provided on-screen instructions to enroll your device in the beta program and enable the installation of beta updates.

After completing these steps, your device will be ready to download and install the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 as soon as it becomes available.

Potential Issues and Considerations

While the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 offers an exciting opportunity to explore new features, it is important to be aware of potential issues that may arise:

Bugs and Incomplete Features : As a beta version, iOS 18 Public Beta 3 may contain bugs, glitches, and features that are not yet fully developed or optimized.

: As a beta version, iOS 18 Public Beta 3 may contain bugs, glitches, and features that are not yet fully developed or optimized. Battery Life Impact : Beta software can sometimes lead to reduced battery life on your device, so keep an eye on your battery usage and charge your device accordingly.

: Beta software can sometimes lead to reduced battery life on your device, so keep an eye on your battery usage and charge your device accordingly. App Compatibility Issues : Some apps, particularly banking and financial apps, may not function properly or may be incompatible with the beta software.

: Some apps, particularly banking and financial apps, may not function properly or may be incompatible with the beta software. Primary Device Considerations: If you rely heavily on your device for daily tasks and critical functions, it is advisable to avoid installing the beta on your primary device to prevent any disruptions to your workflow.

By keeping these potential issues in mind, you can make an informed decision about whether to install the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 and be prepared for any challenges that may arise.

Advice for Developers

For developers who are already using the developer beta version of iOS 18, there is no need to switch to the public beta. The developer beta and public beta versions are identical in terms of features and functionality, with the public beta being released slightly later. Developers can continue to use the developer beta for testing and development purposes.

By following this comprehensive guide, you can confidently prepare for and install the iOS 18 Public Beta 3 on your compatible device. Stay informed about the latest updates and enjoy exploring the exciting new features and improvements that Apple has in store for its users. Remember to backup your data, free up storage space, and be aware of potential issues to ensure a smooth and enjoyable beta testing experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



