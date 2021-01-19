Android 11 lands on the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung has started to released the Android 11 software update for some of its tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

The software update comes in the form of One UI 3.1 and it has been released for a range of different Galaxy Tab S7 tablets.

So far the update has been released for the Galaxy Tab S7 LTE, Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE and the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G in South Korea, it is also expected to be released in more countries soon.

The update is around 24GB in size and you can check if it is available for your device from the settings menu.

Source Sammobile

