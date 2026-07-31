Anbernic RG SP: $60 Clamshell Excels at Game Boy Advance

The Anbernic RG SP is a handheld console that revisits the classic design of the Game Boy Advance SP while incorporating modern updates. With its clamshell form factor, a 3.4-inch display and support for custom firmware, the device blends nostalgia with contemporary functionality. As noted by Retro Game Corps, the RG SP excels in emulating Game Boy Advance and PlayStation 1 games but faces limitations with more demanding systems like the Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast, reflecting its hardware constraints.

Explore how the matte plastic finish affects durability and comfort, the advantages of dual microSD card slots for organizing game libraries and the impact of save states and rewind features on gameplay. Gain insight into the device’s 3x integer scaling for crisp GBA visuals and the trade-offs it makes when handling systems with different aspect ratios. This review provides a clear breakdown of the RG SP’s strengths and weaknesses to guide your understanding of its performance.

Nostalgia Meets Practicality

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Anbernic RG SP features a nostalgic clamshell design inspired by the Game Boy Advance SP, with modern enhancements like a matte finish, sturdy hinges and responsive buttons.

Its 3.4-inch screen delivers sharp visuals with 3x integer scaling for GBA games, but struggles with systems using a 4:3 aspect ratio, leading to black bars or stretched visuals.

Powered by the Allwinner H700 CPU and 1GB RAM, it performs well for GBA and PS1 emulation but falters with more demanding systems like the Nintendo 64 or Dreamcast.

Modern features include USB-C charging, Wi-Fi connectivity, dual microSD card slots and support for custom firmware, enhancing flexibility and convenience for users.

While affordable and optimized for GBA gaming, its incremental upgrades and limitations in versatility may not appeal to users who already own similar devices in Anbernic’s lineup.

Design and Build

The RG SP’s compact clamshell design is a clear homage to the iconic Game Boy Advance SP, blending retro aesthetics with modern functionality. Its matte plastic finish not only enhances grip but also resists fingerprints, maintaining a clean appearance during extended use. The sturdy double hinge mechanism ensures durability and allows for adjustable screen angles, making it versatile for various gaming positions. Available in four colors, pearl blue, platinum, black and metallic pink, the device strikes a balance between retro charm and contemporary appeal. The tactile and responsive buttons further elevate the gaming experience, offering precise control that feels satisfying during gameplay.

Display: Sharp Visuals with a Few Trade-Offs

The RG SP features a 3.4-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720×480, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. The 3x integer scaling ensures that Game Boy Advance games look crisp and authentic, while adjustable brightness and optional LCD shaders allow you to customize the display to your preferences. Additionally, the color correction feature faithfully reproduces the palettes of classic games, enhancing the nostalgic experience. However, the screen’s dimensions are less ideal for systems with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which can result in black bars or stretched visuals when emulating non-GBA games. This limitation slightly reduces its versatility for gamers who enjoy a broader range of retro systems.

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Hardware and Performance: Solid for GBA, Limited Beyond

Powered by the Allwinner H700 CPU and 1GB of RAM, the RG SP delivers smooth performance for Game Boy Advance and PlayStation 1 emulation. These systems run seamlessly, providing a lag-free experience that highlights the device’s optimization for GBA-focused gaming. However, performance begins to falter when running more demanding systems like the Nintendo 64 or Dreamcast, where occasional frame drops and stuttering may occur.

The device includes dual microSD card slots, offering ample storage for both the operating system and game files, while the 3300mAh battery provides up to six hours of gameplay on a single charge. The addition of USB-C charging is a welcome modern feature, making sure faster and more convenient recharging. However, some users may encounter compatibility issues with certain USB-C cables. The inclusion of Wi-Fi connectivity enables firmware updates and multiplayer gaming, though extended use of Wi-Fi can cause the device to warm up noticeably, which may affect comfort during prolonged sessions.

Software and Customization: Flexible and User-Friendly

The RG SP runs a Linux-based operating system preloaded with emulators, allowing you to dive into gaming right out of the box. Features like save states, rewind, fast-forward and color correction provide convenience and flexibility, making it easy to tailor the gaming experience to your preferences. For advanced users, the device supports custom firmware such as New UI and Next UI, which can unlock additional functionality and improve the overall user experience.

The inclusion of quick shutdown and auto-save options streamlines gameplay, making sure that your progress is preserved even during unexpected interruptions. These features make the RG SP accessible to both casual gamers and experienced enthusiasts who enjoy tweaking their devices for optimal performance.

Audio: Functional but Unremarkable

The RG SP is equipped with a single mono speaker that delivers adequate sound quality for its price range. While the audio output is sufficient for most retro games, it lacks the depth and clarity that audiophiles might expect, particularly during more immersive gaming sessions. For private listening, the 3.5mm headphone jack provides a reliable alternative, making sure a more immersive and personal audio experience. While the audio performance is functional, it is unlikely to be a standout feature for most users.

Strengths

Affordable price point ($60-$65), offering a budget-friendly alternative to modded Game Boy Advance SPs.

($60-$65), offering a budget-friendly alternative to modded Game Boy Advance SPs. Clamshell design combines nostalgic aesthetics with modern durability.

combines nostalgic aesthetics with modern durability. Optimized performance for Game Boy Advance-focused gaming, making sure smooth and lag-free gameplay.

for Game Boy Advance-focused gaming, making sure smooth and lag-free gameplay. Support for custom firmware enhances flexibility and user control, appealing to advanced users.

enhances flexibility and user control, appealing to advanced users. USB-C charging and Wi-Fi connectivity add modern conveniences to the retro gaming experience.

Limitations

Minimal upgrades over previous Anbernic SP models, making it less compelling as an upgrade for existing users.

over previous Anbernic SP models, making it less compelling as an upgrade for existing users. Screen size limitations for systems with a 4:3 aspect ratio, reducing its versatility for non-GBA emulation.

for systems with a 4:3 aspect ratio, reducing its versatility for non-GBA emulation. Device warming issues during extended use, particularly when Wi-Fi is enabled, which may affect comfort.

during extended use, particularly when Wi-Fi is enabled, which may affect comfort. Limited appeal for users who already own similar devices in the Anbernic lineup, as the improvements are incremental rather than new.

A Focused Retro Gaming Experience

The Anbernic RG SP is a thoughtfully designed handheld console that excels as a dedicated Game Boy Advance emulator. Its nostalgic clamshell design, combined with modern features like save states, LCD shaders and USB-C charging, makes it an attractive option for retro gaming enthusiasts. While its performance is optimized for GBA-focused gaming, its limitations with more demanding systems and minimal upgrades over previous models may not justify an upgrade for those who already own similar devices. At its price point, the RG SP offers excellent value for gamers seeking an affordable and focused retro gaming experience.

Media Credit: Retro Game Corps



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