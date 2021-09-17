Amber home automation system by Nabu Casa

If you are searching for an easy way to take control of your home automation systems you may be interested in a new device called Amber created by the development team and engineers at Nabu Casa. Launched via the Crowd Supply website the Amber home automation system is powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute module 4 and is equipped with a Zigbee module M.2 expansion slot capable of accepting an SSD hard drive or artificial intelligence accelerator depending on your requirements.

With Amber home automation system you can control your lights, thermostat, TV, music, and more. Amber integrates with over 1,000 different devices and services and supports popular home automation platform such as the Philips Hue and also that odd-ball lightbulb you picked up at a sale say its creators.

“Home Assistant Amber includes the latest and greatest Zigbee radio chip from Silicon Labs to communicate with smart devices in your home. The chip is forward-compatible with the upcoming Matter smart home connectivity standard, in which Silicon Labs is heavily involved. Home Assistant Amber will be compatible with Matter as soon as the Silicon Labs Matter SDK is released.”

Amber home automation system

“We have been working on Home Assistant, the software that powers Home Assistant Amber, for eight years. It is the second most active Python project on GitHub with over 8,000 contributors last year alone. With this campaign we’re introducing Home Assistant Amber, a ready-to-use device and the easiest way to run Home Assistant and experience the best home automation in the world. Home Assistant Amber integrates 1,000+ different devices and services, allowing you to create powerful automations and get insight into your energy usage. All from an easy-to-use interface that runs 100% locally without anything in the cloud.”

“Home Assistant Amber helps you track your energy. By pairing Home Assistant Amber with supported sensing hardware, you can see both how much energy you’re using at the moment and trends over time. Solar panels, home batteries, and gas usage are also supported.”

For full specifications and ordering options starting from $99 jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

