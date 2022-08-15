Raspberry Pi RP2040 long-range home automation system

Over on the Hackster.io website Kamaluddin Khan has published a new project providing details on creating a long-range home automation system using the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller together with SB Components LoRa HAT. The project has been classed as being a beginner skill level build and all details have been published to the Hackster.io website for inspiration.

Long range home automation

“Introducing Smart “Automation Kit” based on Lora and RP2040 microcontroller is a combination of Long Range and RP2040 based USB Stick and Long Range based relay board. In respect with the Internet of Things (IoT), Automation Kit based on Lora and RP2040 is going to revolutionize the way applications are being performed today.

Based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and LoRa(TM) Modules, the Automation Kit based on LoRa and RP2040is a low-cost portable “Plug and Play” automation kit with an embedded 1.14″ LCD that runs in the 433/868/915 MHz frequency range and provides data transmission up to 5 KM without internet.

The Automation Kit based on Lora and RP2040 is furthermore compatible with Linux, Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, and many other SBCs. The Raspberry Pi’s USB connection eliminates the need for its GPIO ports. Without having to lug about a development board, wires, adapters, and other equipment, IoT integrators may use the device to test and configure networks.

Several industries now employ LoRa(TM), including pest control for connected mousetraps, trains for detecting frozen railway switches, and weather monitoring in vineyards.”

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals