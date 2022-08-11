Amazon Freevee lands on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV ink the UK

Amazon has announced that Amazon Freevee is now available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV in the UK, the app was previously IMDb TV. It recently launched on Android TV in the UK.

The new Amazon Freevee is now available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD and also the iPhone and iPad through the apps store.

Amazon Freevee features premium originals including the fan-favourite crime drama Bosch: Legacy, home-design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, and the service’s first Original film, Love Accidentally, as well as the upcoming premiere of the Amazon Freevee Original comedy series Sprung on 19th August. The free streaming service also features an extensive and always updating library of hit movies and television including popular favorites such as Les Misérables, The Breakfast Club, Person of Interest and Without a Trace.

The expanded distribution follows a recent launch on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices including Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, TCL and Android mobile devices.

In addition to third party devices, Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV and within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices. Customers can access Amazon Freevee content through the “Free with Ads” tab and “Amazon Freevee – Popular Movies and TV – Free with Ads” carousel within Prime Video.

You can find out more details about the Amazon Freevee app for Apple devices over at Amazon’s website at the link below, it is now available in the UK.

Source Amazon

