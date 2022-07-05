Amazon Freevee lands on Android TV OS in the UK

Amazon has announced that Amazon Freevee is now available on Android TV OS devices in the UK and it will also be coming to mobile devices soon.

The Amazon Freevee app will launch across Google TV and other Android TV OS devices including Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, TCL and more

Amazon Freevee features premium originals including the recently launched crime drama Bosch: Legacy and new home-design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis as well as upcoming premieres of the service’s first Original film, Love Accidentally on 15th July, and the Amazon Freevee Original comedy series Sprung on 19th August. The free streaming service also features an extensive and always updating library of hit movies and television including popular favourites such as Les Misérables, The Voices, Person of Interest and The Closer.

Amazon Freevee is available as an app on Fire TV and Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices. Customers can access Amazon Freevee content through the “Amazon Freevee – Popular Movies and TV – Free with Ads” carousel within Prime Video.

You can find out more details about the Amazon Freevee app for the UK over at the Amazon website at the link below.

Source Amazon

