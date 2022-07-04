Amazon e-cargo bikes to make deliveries in London

Amazon has announced that it is launching a fleet of e-cargo bikes in the UK and these bikes will be used to make deliveries in London.

The new Amazon e-cargo bikes will be used in central London and will join Amazon’s fleet of electric vehicles to make deliveries.

Amazon has announced the launch of its first UK micromobility hub for more sustainable deliveries in Central London. E-cargo bikes and walkers from the new hub, along with Amazon’s electric fleet already on London’s roads, will make over five million deliveries a year across more than 10% of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Amazon has also unveiled plans to roll out large scale solar panel installations at facilities based in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol and Milton Keynes before the end of this year, to help power those facilities with renewable energy. Amazon will double the number of on-site solar energy projects in the UK by 2024.

These initiatives move the company closer to its Shipment Zero mission – to deliver 50% of Amazon shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030 – and the ultimate goal of being net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon e-cargo bikes over atr the Amazon website at the link below.

Source Amazon

