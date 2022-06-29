Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets now available in the UK

Amazon has announced that its Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets are now available to buy in the UK. The Fire 7 tablet is available for £59.99 and the Fire7 Kids tablet is available for £109.99.

These new Amazon Fire tablets have had a number of upgrades over the previous models, this includes a faster processor and more.

Fire 7 key features:

—Just by saying “Alexa,” customers can ask to play videos and music, open apps, shop online, check the weather, access compatible smart home devices, call or message almost anyone, and much more. Designed with your privacy in mind, you have control of your Alexa settings and can turn off hands-free mode at any time. To learn more about Alexa privacy, visit:www.amazon.co.uk/alexaprivacy. Climate Pledge Friendly—As part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge, Fire 7 tablets are certified by Carbon Trust’s “Reducing CO2” Product Carbon Footprint Label, with a design that reflects de-carbonisation efforts in line with The Climate Pledge. In addition, Fire 7 tablets feature 35% post-consumer recycled plastics, and 95% of its packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Fire 7 and the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets over at the Amazon website at the link below.

Source Amazon

