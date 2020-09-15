Amazon Fire for Kids is now called Amazon Kids and Kids+, gets new features

Amazon is changing the name of its Amazon Fire for Kids, the service is now called Amazon Kids and the Unlimited version is now called Amazon Kids+.

As well as the name changes the Amazon Kids services also comes with a range of new features including a new home screen experience and more.

From today, we’re delighted to announce that Amazon Fire for Kids and Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited will become Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+. The new name reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible child-friendly content experience, with exciting plans to continue expanding the offering. You’ll see this name change roll out in the coming months, and our goal remains the same: to bring kids fun, educational content, while also providing parental controls for peace of mind.

You can find out more details about the updated Amazon Kids and Kids+ over at Amazon at the link below, the Kids service is free and Kids+ costs £1.99 a month for Prime members and £3.99 per month non Prime members.

Source Amazon

