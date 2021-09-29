Amazon Astro AI smart home robot with personality from $1,000

Amazon has introduced their new home robot this week called Astro designed to enable you to check-in on your home remotely, provide mobile Alexa connectivity as well as a small smart robot with personality. The Amazon Astro home robot will be priced at $1,450 but Amazon as part of the Day 1 Editions program is making the Alexa robot available for an introductory price of $1,000 and is throwing in a six-month trial subscription to Ring Protect Pro.

At launch the Amazon Astro home robot will be available in limited quantities and Amazon will be sending out invitations to purchase one very soon with shipping throughout the United States expected to start before the end of 2021.

Features of the Amazon Astro AI smart home robot

– When you’re away, Astro helps provide the peace of mind that comes with knowing your home is safe. Astro can move autonomously around your home, navigate to check in on specific areas, show you a live view of rooms through the Astro app, or even send alerts if it detects an unrecognized person.

– Astro will be able to help customers who are remotely caring for elderly relatives and loved ones. Your loved one can ask Astro to set and deliver reminders, or you can use Drop In to stay connected. When used with Alexa Together, a new service designed to help family members feel more comfortable and confident living independently, family members can set up Reminders and receive alerts to give caregivers the reassurance that their loved ones are active and going about their day.

– Astro also works with Ring, adding to the peace of mind in keeping your home safe. With Ring Protect Pro, a new subscription service from Ring, you can set Astro to autonomously patrol your home when you’re out, proactively investigate when an event is detected, and automatically save video clips to your Ring cloud storage, which you can review from anywhere in the Ring or Astro apps.

– When you’re home, Astro brings the benefits of Alexa to you, including information, entertainment, smart home control, and more. Astro can follow you from room to room while playing your favorite shows, podcasts, or music. It can also find you to deliver reminders, let you know that a timer went off, snap a family photo, and notify you of incoming Alexa calls—with the ability to follow you around your home while you are on the call.

“Astro’s ability to move not only creates utility and customer benefit—it also presents a new way to experience technology that is fun, entertaining, and engaging. nWe overcame hard science problems in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and SLAM to make Astro a reality. Learn more about these inventions from some of Amazon’s top engineers and product leaders. You’ll also hear from leading academics we worked with regarding how Astro is advancing the home robotics category”

“Astro’s personality not only helps it communicate intent and offer delightful experiences, but it also evokes emotions like empathy when people use the device. In testing, we’ve been humbled by the number of people who said Astro’s personality made it feel like a part of their family, and that they would miss the device in their home after it was gone. That kind of connection is rare with consumer electronics, but we hope it will be commonplace with Astro and other future robots in the home.”

Source : Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals