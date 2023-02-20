AM Compact Touch (65 Less) keyboard with two-stage adjustable leaf spring

A unique keyboard has been launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this month in the form of a two-stage adjustable leaf spring multi-flex keyboard in the form of the AM Compact Touch (65 Less). The compact form factor of the keyboard is enhanced with a touch panel located on the front of the keyboard. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $393 or £334 (depending on current exchange rates).

“As keyboard enthusiasts, we would like to use our keyboards every day. That’s why we came up with AM Compact Touch (65 Less). This mechanical keyboard takes the convenience of 65% and simplifies it into a new symmetric aesthetic. An innovative Touch Panel replaces the Layer 1 arrow keys. Everything you need from a daily driver is combined into a sleek package.

AM Compact Touch was originally named AM 65 Less. We originally chose this name because of how this keyboard concept was generated, by thinking about how to maintain the fundamental user habit of 65% and forgo a few for symmetric design. It’s “lessified” from 65% but not 65%. Since we’d like to share our new board with more users without confusion, we renamed it to AM Compact Touch.”

AM Compact Touch

“There’s nothing like the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future. Black and silver complement the sharp lines of the DMC-12, a striking mix between vintage and futurism.The silver-black color scheme of AM Compact Touch aims to take you back to the 80s. But as soon as your thumb slides over the Touch Panel, the latest tech is at your fingertips.”

If the AM Compact Touch crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the AM Compact Touch keyboard project check out the promotional video below.

“World’s first keyboard with two-stage adjustable leaf spring mount packed into a compact body. With an adjustable rebound, two different leaf spring materials (phosphorus copper and stainless steel), an adjustment pad, 8 different typing combos are possible without changing out your switches or plate. A compact design, symmetrical aesthetics, and a satisfying feel and sound. AM Compact Touch has it all.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the keyboard, jump over to the official AM Compact Touch crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





