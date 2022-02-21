All of the new Apple Macs launching in 2022

2022 is going to be a big year for the Mac and we have more details on all of the new Apple Macs launching this year.

Apple is holding a press conference next month where they will launch the new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and also some new Macs.

Now it looks like we have some details on the new Apple Macs that Apple is launching in 2022, the news comes in a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to the report, this year we will see a new Mac Mini with an M1 Pro processor, a 13 inch MacBook with a new M2 chip, a Mac Mini with an M2 processor, 24 inch iMac with an M2, a 32 MacBook Air with an M2 chip, a new 28 inch iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

There will also be a new Mac Pro wit will be about half the size of the Mac Pro, this device will come with either two or four M1 Max processors.

Out of those devices it looks like next month we will see a new 13 inch MacBook Pro and a Mac Mini first, these may be devices we will see in March.

Apple will also launch a range of new Macs at WWDC 2022 in June and we may also get some later in the year in September or October. It certainly looks like 2022 is going to be a big year for the Mac, Apple is rumored to be holding their March press event on the 8th of March

