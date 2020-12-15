Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo revealed

After Romeo has unveiled a very special version of the 4C Spider called the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo. The 33 number in the name represents the 33 units that will be produced for North America. This is the first version of the car to be finished with a carbon fiber monocoque with a red-finish.

The car is handcrafted in Modena, Italy, and meant to honor the 1967 33 Stradale. The car is offered in an exclusive paint finish called Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat. It rolls on gray-gold five-hole alloy wheels and has a black-and-tobacco interior. The vehicle ships with a commemorative plaque, book and wears commemorative badging.

Pricing for the vehicle starts at $79,995, excluding the destination charge. Odds are the limited-edition nature of the vehicle will mean dealer markups. Power comes from an all-aluminum 1750 cc turbo engine making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed Alfa twin-clutch transmission. The car weighs only 2500 pounds and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph. The special edition vehicle is the final production run for the 4C Spider in North America.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals