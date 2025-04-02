AirPods Firmware Update: What’s New in iOS 18.4?

Apple has introduced new firmware updates for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max (USB-C variant), and AirPods 4, offering a range of enhancements designed to improve functionality and user experience. These updates, compatible with devices running iOS 18.4 or later, bring features like expanded hearing health tools, support for lossless audio, and ultra-low latency. Staying informed about these updates and understanding how to install them is essential for maximizing the performance of your AirPods. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details about the update.

What’s Included in the Updates?

The firmware updates provide model-specific improvements, making sure each AirPods variant benefits from tailored enhancements. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s new:

AirPods Pro 2: Enhanced hearing health features, including expanded regional availability for hearing aid functionality and hearing tests.

AirPods Max (USB-C variant): Introduction of lossless audio support at 24-bit/48 kHz and ultra-low latency, significantly improving sound quality and responsiveness.

AirPods 4: General bug fixes and performance optimizations to enhance reliability and overall user experience.

It’s important to note that some features, such as lossless audio and ultra-low latency, are exclusive to specific hardware configurations, such as the USB-C variant of AirPods Max. Understanding these distinctions ensures you can fully use the updates based on your device.

How to Update Your AirPods

Keeping your AirPods updated is crucial for accessing the latest features and improvements. The update process is straightforward and typically happens automatically. Follow these steps to ensure your firmware is up to date:

Ensure your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS.

Connect your AirPods to your device via Bluetooth.

Verify that your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Place your AirPods in their charging case, connect the case to a power source, and keep it near your device.

Wait approximately 30 minutes for the firmware to update automatically.

Check the firmware version in your device’s Bluetooth settings to confirm the update has been installed.

If the update does not install, try resetting your AirPods and repeating the process. Additionally, beta testers should disable pre-release firmware updates in developer settings to ensure they receive the public firmware version.

Key Features and Enhancements

The latest firmware updates focus on improving audio quality, accessibility, and regional availability. Each AirPods model benefits from specific enhancements designed to elevate the user experience.

AirPods Pro 2

The firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 introduces expanded hearing health tools, including hearing tests and hearing aid functionality. These features are now available in additional regions, such as Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Malaysia. However, certain hearing protection features remain limited to regions like Canada and the United States. These updates underscore Apple’s commitment to accessibility and health-focused technology, making the AirPods Pro 2 a valuable tool for users with hearing needs.

AirPods Max (USB-C Variant)

For the USB-C version of AirPods Max, the firmware update brings lossless audio support at 24-bit/48 kHz and ultra-low latency. These features significantly enhance the listening experience, particularly for music enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators. Lossless audio delivers richer sound quality, while ultra-low latency ensures minimal delay, making these updates ideal for activities requiring precise audio synchronization. It’s worth noting that these advancements are exclusive to the USB-C model, leaving Lightning versions without access to these features.

AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 firmware update focuses on general bug fixes and performance improvements. While Apple has not disclosed specific details, these updates aim to enhance reliability and ensure a smoother user experience. This makes the AirPods 4 a more dependable choice for everyday use.

Compatibility and Limitations

The firmware updates require devices running iOS 18.4 or later. However, certain features are hardware-dependent, meaning their availability varies based on the AirPods model and configuration. Key limitations include:

Lossless audio and ultra-low latency: These features are exclusive to the USB-C variant of AirPods Max and are not available on older Lightning models.

The availability of these features varies by region, with some tools limited to specific countries.

Understanding these compatibility requirements and limitations ensures you know what to expect from the updates based on your AirPods model and hardware setup.

Why Update Your AirPods?

Updating your AirPods is essential for unlocking the full potential of your device. The latest firmware updates deliver meaningful improvements in several areas, including:

Audio quality: Features like lossless audio provide a richer and more immersive listening experience.

Features like lossless audio provide a richer and more immersive listening experience. Accessibility: Expanded hearing health tools make the AirPods Pro 2 more inclusive and beneficial for users with specific hearing needs.

Expanded hearing health tools make the AirPods Pro 2 more inclusive and beneficial for users with specific hearing needs. Performance: Ultra-low latency and general bug fixes ensure smoother audio synchronization and improved reliability.

By keeping your AirPods updated, you can enjoy the latest advancements in personal audio technology. These updates reflect Apple’s dedication to enhancing user experience and maintaining its position as a leader in the audio industry. Take advantage of these improvements to elevate your listening experience and ensure your AirPods remain at the forefront of innovation.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



