AirPods Firmware Update iOS 18.4 Guide

Apple has introduced a new beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 (both Lightning and USB-C models) and AirPods 4, aimed at improving performance and stability. The video below from HalfManHalfTech provides a detailed walkthrough for allowing developer mode on your iPhone, updating your AirPods to the latest beta firmware, and resolving potential issues. Currently, this update is exclusively available to developer beta testers.

What’s New in the Beta Firmware?

The latest beta firmware, identified as build 7E5080a, focuses on enhancing functionality and addressing bugs for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4. Designed specifically for developer beta testers, this update offers early access to pre-release features, allowing developers to test and refine their apps or devices in preparation for public release. The goal is to deliver a more stable and polished user experience compared to earlier firmware versions.

By participating in the beta program, developers gain insights into upcoming features while contributing to the overall improvement of Apple’s ecosystem. The update also ensures that the AirPods remain compatible with the latest iOS advancements, further enhancing their usability.

How to Enable Developer Mode

Before accessing the beta firmware, allowing developer mode on your iPhone is essential. This feature unlocks the ability to install pre-release software and is a prerequisite for updating your AirPods. Follow these steps to activate developer mode:

Download and install the latest Xcode beta from Apple’s Developer website on your Mac.

Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB-C or Lightning cable, depending on your device model.

On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security and toggle on Developer Mode.

Allowing developer mode is a straightforward process but critical for accessing beta firmware. Without this step, your iPhone will not recognize or install pre-release updates for your AirPods.

Steps to Update Your AirPods to Beta Firmware

Once developer mode is enabled, you can proceed with updating your AirPods to the latest beta firmware. The process is designed to be automatic but requires specific conditions to be met. Follow these instructions carefully:

Ensure your AirPods are paired with the iPhone that has developer mode activated.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Developer and enable the Pre-release Beta Firmware Updates option.

> and enable the option. Place your AirPods in their charging case, close the lid, and connect the case to a power source.

Wait for at least 30 minutes to allow the update to install automatically. Ensure your iPhone remains nearby during this time.

This process ensures the firmware update is applied seamlessly without requiring manual intervention. However, patience is key, as the update may take some time to complete depending on your network and device conditions.

How to Troubleshoot Update Issues

Occasionally, issues may arise during the update process, such as the firmware failing to install or the AirPods not responding as expected. Resetting your AirPods can often resolve these problems. Use the following steps to reset and retry the update:

On your iPhone, open Bluetooth settings and select Forget This Device for your AirPods.

for your AirPods. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods charging case until the status light flashes amber, then white.

Reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone and repeat the update process outlined earlier.

Resetting your AirPods restores them to factory settings, clearing any potential conflicts that may have occurred during the update. This step is particularly useful if the firmware installation stalls or fails to initiate.

Understanding Automatic Updates

Unlike iPhones, AirPods firmware updates are entirely automatic and cannot be manually initiated. Once Apple releases an update, it is pushed directly to your AirPods when they are connected to a compatible device. This system ensures that your AirPods are always running the latest software without requiring user intervention.

However, this automatic approach also limits user control. You cannot delay or skip updates, even if you prefer to wait for feedback from other users. While this ensures consistency and compatibility, it may not appeal to those who prefer greater flexibility in managing their devices.

For developer beta testers, this automatic update system is particularly advantageous, as it allows them to focus on testing new features without worrying about manually installing updates. However, it’s essential to ensure your AirPods are connected and charged regularly to avoid missing any updates.

Maximizing the Benefits of Beta Firmware

Updating your AirPods to the latest beta firmware offers several advantages, particularly for developers. By staying up-to-date with pre-release software, you gain access to new features and improvements that enhance the overall performance and stability of your AirPods. Additionally, participating in the beta program allows you to contribute valuable feedback to Apple, helping to refine the final release.

To make the most of the beta firmware, ensure your AirPods are consistently paired with a developer-enabled iPhone and follow the recommended update procedures. Addressing any issues promptly through troubleshooting steps will further enhance your experience.

By understanding the update process and using the benefits of beta firmware, you can ensure your AirPods remain at the forefront of Apple’s technological advancements.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



