How to Update Your AirPods Firmware (Easy Steps)

Updating your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware is essential for maintaining optimal performance and ensuring compatibility with your devices. The video below from iReviews provides a step-by-step approach to updating the firmware, verifying the update’s success, and troubleshooting any issues that may arise during the process.

The Importance of Updating AirPods Firmware

Firmware updates are crucial for keeping your AirPods functioning at their best. These updates often include:

Performance improvements

Bug fixes

Compatibility updates for new devices or operating systems

By regularly updating your AirPods firmware, you can avoid potential issues and ensure a seamless, high-quality listening experience.

The Automatic Firmware Update Process

Unlike some devices that require manual updates, AirPods firmware updates occur automatically under specific conditions. To assist a smooth update process, follow these steps:

1. Ensure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

Make sure your AirPods are within Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. A reliable connection is necessary for the update to download and install successfully.

2. Place AirPods in the Charging Case

Insert both AirPods into their charging case and close the lid. Connect the case to a power source using a Lightning cable or a wireless charging pad, depending on your case type.

3. Allow Time for the Update to Complete

Leave your AirPods charging for at least 30 minutes. During this time, if a new firmware version is available, it will automatically download and install.

4. Verify the Firmware Version

After the update process, reconnect your AirPods to your device and check the firmware version to confirm that the update was successful.

Checking Your AirPods Firmware Version

To verify that your AirPods are running the latest firmware, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap on your AirPods listed at the top of the screen.

3. Scroll down to the “About” section to view the current firmware version.

This step helps you stay informed about your AirPods’ firmware status and identify if any further action is needed.

Troubleshooting Firmware Update Failures

If your AirPods fail to update or experience connectivity issues, resetting them can often resolve the problem. Here’s how to reset your AirPods:

1. Forget the Device

On your connected device, go to Bluetooth settings, tap the “i” icon next to your AirPods, and select Forget This Device.

2. Reset the AirPods

Place the AirPods in the charging case and close the lid for at least 30 seconds. Depending on your case type, follow these steps:

Case with Front Button: Open the lid, then press the button on the front three times until the amber LED flashes.

Open the lid, then press the button on the front three times until the amber LED flashes. Case with Back Button: Open the lid, press and hold the button on the back until the amber light flashes, followed by a white light.

3. Reconnect and Retry

Reconnect your AirPods to your device by following the pairing instructions. Once paired, repeat the firmware update process.

Interpreting AirPods LED Indicators

The LED indicators on your AirPods charging case provide valuable feedback during updates, resets, and pairing:

Amber Light: Indicates the AirPods are charging or resetting.

Indicates the AirPods are charging or resetting. White Light: Signals the AirPods are ready to pair with a device.

These visual cues can guide you through troubleshooting and confirm whether the reset or pairing process is working as expected.

Summary

By following this step-by-step guide and understanding the importance of firmware updates, you can ensure your AirPods remain compatible, perform optimally, and deliver the high-quality audio experience you expect. Regular updates, combined with the ability to troubleshoot and reset your AirPods when necessary, will help you maintain peak performance and enjoy seamless connectivity with your devices.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



