AirDrop not working? Tips to fix the problem

Apple’s AirDrop is a great tool on Apple devices that lets you easily share files from one device to another, the feature works with a wide range of Apple devices including the iPhone and iPad. Unfortunately, sometimes AirDrop may not be working on your device.

This guide is designed to help you to get your AirDrop not working, so you can easily start to share your files, photos, and more with multiple devices. We have a number of handy tips that should help you get your AirDrop working again.

Apple’s AirDrop works with a wide range of devices, this includes, the iPhone, the iPad, and Apple’s various Mac ranges of computers.

What should I do when AirDrop is not working?

One of the first things you should do when your AirDrop is not performing as it should is to check the settings for the feature on your device.

To do this on your iPhone or iPad go to Settings > General > AirDrop, now check what settings you have for AirDrop on your device.

You can then see if there is anything that may be causing an issue, for example, if say a work colleague is trying to AirDrop you a file and they are not in your contacts, then you should check that your AirDrop is set to Everyone and not just Contacts Only. Also, make sure that you do not have the Receiving Off option checked as this could stop you from receiving files via AirDrop. If all of these settings are OK then follow the steps below.

What quick fixes can I use to get AirDrop working on my device?

There are a couple of quick fixes that your can use on your iPhone or your iPad to get AirDrop to work again, one of these is to turn your WiFi on and off as this reset your connection. This can be done by going to Settings > WiFi and then turning the toggle off.

Another thing you can try is to put your iPhone or iPad into AirPlane mode for a short period of time, this can reset the connections on your device and may help to reset AirDrop. To do this go to Settings and then turn the toggle for Airplane Mode on and off.

AirDrop is still not working, what else can I try?

If your AirDrop is still not performing then you can try turning your device on and off, on your iPhone press the power button and Volume Up or Volume down button at the same time until the ‘Slide to power off ‘ option is available. You can then turn your device back on with the power button, this may help to get your AirDrop feature working again.

Make sure that you turn off and on both devices that you are using AirDrop with as this should reset them both and should help get it working again.

If none of the above work and you do not manage to get AirDrop working on your device again, it may be worth contacting Apple support, as they may be able to get it working again. You can find out more details about AirDrop over at Apple’s website

