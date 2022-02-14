Apple’s Find My app is a great app for the iPhone and iPad that can be used to track the location of your Apple device. The app will work with a wide range of Apple devices and it can be used to locate these devices if they have been misplaced.

As well as being used to track multiple devices it can also be used to find your friends, or family members as long as you have both agreed to share your location with each other.

The Find My app works with a range of devices including the iPhone, iPad, the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple Air Tags, and also some third-party tracking devices. You can also use Apple’s iCloud in a web browser to locate your devices through the app.

How to use Find My on the iPhone and iPad

To use the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, open the Find My app on your device, and then you can see any devices that you own that you are able to locate, you will then also be able to see any friends that you have added to the app.

If you have not used the Find My app previously then you will need to set it up on your iPhone or iPad. Open the app on your device and then follow the instructions to turn the app and its features on your device. Once the app is set up on your device you can then use it to track your devices and add new devices to your network and also add some of your friends if you have their permission.

How do I add a device to the Find My iPhone or iPad app?

If you want to add a new device to your Find My app, open the app and then select devices, then select the ‘+’ next to the word ‘Devices’. You will then be given the option to choose to Add AirTag or Add Other Item.

If you want to add a new device to your Find My app select Add Other Item, your iPhone will then search for nearby devices and add them to your app. If you want to add an Apple AirTag to your Find My app, select Add AirTag, the app will then search for any nearby AirTags and they can be added to your account.

How do you add friends to the Find My App on the iPhone or iPad?

You can also add your friends to the Find My app with their permission, once added you will be able to see their location and they will be able to see your location.

To do this open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad and select People and then select the ‘+’ next to the People word, then select Share My Location. Now type the name of the person from your contacts list and select Send. You can then choose to Share for one Hour, Share Until End of Day or Share Indefinitely.

This is a great feature if you are meeting up with friends as you can easily share your location with them for the day. They will need to accept the request on their end in order for you to see their location.

How do I find my friends in the Find My app on the iPhone or iPad?

To find your friends on the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, open the app on your device and then select People. You will then be able to see the location of your friends that have allowed you to see their location.

Tap on the person you want to locate and you will then see where they are on the map, you can then select Directions and this will give you directions to their location in Apple Maps. This is a useful feature when meeting up with friends.

Apple’s Find My app is a useful app that can be used to keep track of your devices, this is useful in the event one of your devices is lost or stolen as you can easily track down its location. You can find out more details about the Find My app over at Apple’s website. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. This guide was written using iOS 15.3.1 which is the latest version of iOS at the time of writing.

Image Credit: Melike Benli

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals