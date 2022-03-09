How to use AirDrop on Mac to send files, photos and documents wirelessly

If you would like to transfer files, documents, media and photographs wirelessly to other Mac users, this quick guide will show you how you can use Apple Airdrop on your Mac to send files wirelessly to both MacOS and iOS devices. Once enabled you can easily send almost anything wirelessly from one device to another making it easy to share files with colleagues or photos, video and media with family and friends.

Send files on Mac using AirDrop via Finder

1. Apple AirDrop on Mac lets you easily send map locations, websites, videos, photos, documents and files to a nearby iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac computer. There are a number of ways to send items via AirDrop and the first is using the Finder application. Locate the file you would like to transfer and then press the “Control key and mouse click” at the same time on the file in Finder window. Then choose the Share menu option from the shortcut drop down that has appeared.

Initiating a drop

2. The second method of transferring single files is to simply open the file that you would like to send and click the Share button in the application window. Choose AirDrop from the sharing options listed and then select the person who is in range. Both devices need to be within 30 feet or 9 m of each other and both devices need to have wireless and Bluetooth connections turned on.

Be aware that older Mac computers may not support AirDrop and you will need a system introduced in 2012 or later, excluding the 2012 Mac Pro and is running the Apple Mac OS X Yosemite operating system or later. If you are transferring to an iPhone, iPod or iPad these iOS devices will need to be running iOS 7 or later and have their “Personal Hotspot” turned on. If you are interested in learning how to use AirDrop on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch check out our earlier guide.

Send files wirelessly

3. A third way to share files via AirDrop on your Mac is by opening and AirDrop window and dragging the files to the recipient. This is a handy solution if you have lots of documents you need to transfer in one go. To initiate a connection select AirDrop in the sidebar of the Finder window, here you will see listed everyone that has devices in range of your computer as in the image above. You can also access this by going to Go and then Airdrop from the Finder menu bar.

Once selected an AirDrop window will open showing all nearby AirDrop users, simply drag one or more documents, files or photographs directly onto the icon for the recipient and the files will start to transfer from one Mac to the other.

If you cannot see AirDrop recipients on your Mac

If you are experiencing problems receiving a connection while using AirDrop you can check that you have it enabled by going to Go > Airdrop in the Finder menu bar. Here you will see an option to select Allow me to be discovered by in the AirDrop window, in a similar way to that on iOS devices.

There are a few options here allowing you to receive from Contacts Only and both devices must be signed into iCloud and the email address or phone number associated with the sender’s Apple ID must be in the contacts app of the receiving device.

It is also worth noting that the Contacts Only option is only available on computers and devices that are running iOS 10 and later, iPadOS, and macOS Sierra 10.12 and later. Apple explained that if AirDrop is set to Contacts Only on a device with an earlier software version, you can change the option to Everyone while using AirDrop, then change it back when not in use.”

For more information on transferring documents, files and media using AirDrop on Mac and turning on the Personal Hotspot on iOS devices jump over to the official Apple Support site.

