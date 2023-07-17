Air Sonic hairdryer features integrated auto wrap curler

If you are in the market for a new hairdryer you might be interested in the Air Sonic hairdryer equipped within auto wrap curler, HD LED display, three drying modes in the 110,000 revolutions per minute fan offering faster hair drying. Early adopter pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $90 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The PARWIN PRO BEAUTY’s new release Air-Sonic Hair Dryer is equipped with a powerful 110,000RPM high-speed motor, which generates wind speed up to 25M/S for fast drying within one minute. Built-in intelligent temperature control chip, with 3 temperature settings as you like. The advanced heat control feature measures the airflow temperature to resist extreme heat damage. 200 million negative ions are generated simultaneously to deeply penetrate into your hair for lasting protection, keeping your hair frizz-free and shiny.”

Air Sonic hairdryer

” Air-Sonic Hair Dryer: The HD-LED Display Hairdryer with 110,000RPM Brushless Motor, 200 Million Negative ionic hairdryers, Air Flow for Fast Drying, 3 Modes for Salon, Home, and Travel. It provides a powerful high-speed airflow of 25M/S and is two times faster than a traditional one. Make little adjustments at regular intervals to prevent your hair from being damaged by extreme heat.”

If the Air Sonic campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Air Sonic hairdryer project look at the promotional video below.

“The combination of powerful airflow and a new generation of intelligent high-definition displays provides you with an easy and healthy drying method and hairstyles. 100 TIMES/S-Smart thermal sensor, maintaining small fluctuations in temperature to prevent hair damage from extreme heating. The air inlet is located on the handle of the hair dryer to reduce its weight. Come with a magnetic 0.2mm double-layered ultra-dense filter that prevents inhalation of hair, and is removable for easy cleaning.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the hairdryer, jump over to the official Air Sonic crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals