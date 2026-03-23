5 AI Smart Glasses Launching Soon : Displays, Assistants, Fitness & More

Five new AI-powered smart glasses are set to debut in the coming weeks, each offering distinct features tailored to different needs. Steven Sullivan highlights these devices, such as the Maverick AI Pro Glasses by Everyide, which include a full-color Sony OLED display, native eye-tracking and over eight hours of battery life. These specifications position the Maverick as a versatile option for both professional and personal use, reflecting the growing diversity in wearable technology.

Explore the modular design of the Memo Mind Glasses and the fitness-focused capabilities of the Amazfit Helio Glasses. Gain insight into the affordability and practical features of the Inmo Go 3, as well as the developer-oriented functionality of the EIO AR1 Pro. This overview provides a detailed look at the features and applications of each model, helping you understand the range of options available in this emerging category.

Smart Glasses

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Five AI-powered smart glasses are set to transform wearable technology, offering features like AI assistants, fitness tracking, customizable displays and modular designs for diverse user needs.

The Maverick AI Pro Glasses stand out with a Sony OLED display, eye-tracking, long battery life and compatibility with prescription lenses and multiple devices.

The Inmo Go 3 is an affordable entry-level option featuring live translation, navigation tools, swappable batteries and gesture-based control via an optional accessory.

The Memo Mind Glasses offer modular customization with three configurations, an AI assistant with long-term memory and secure data storage for a personalized experience.

Fitness-focused Amazfit Helio Glasses provide real-time tracking of metrics like heart rate and pace, with outdoor-optimized displays and integrated audio for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The Maverick AI Pro Glasses, created by Everyide, are engineered for users who prioritize a lightweight yet feature-packed wearable. These glasses combine sleek design with advanced functionality, making them a versatile choice for various applications. Key features include:

A full-color Sony OLED display with adjustable positioning, offering crisp visuals and a personalized viewing experience.

Native eye-tracking technology that enhances interaction with the integrated AI assistant, allowing more intuitive task management.

Over eight hours of battery life, making sure extended usability for work or leisure.

Compatibility with prescription lenses, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Real-time connectivity with devices such as iPhones, Android smartphones, Apple Watches and Garmin devices for seamless integration.

These glasses are particularly suited for tech-savvy individuals who value both functionality and convenience in a compact, stylish design.

Inmo Go 3: Affordable and Practical

The Inmo Go 3 is an excellent entry-level option for those exploring smart glasses for the first time. Despite its affordability, this model delivers essential features that enhance everyday usability. Highlights include:

Dual-lens monochrome displays tethered to smartphones, making sure smooth and efficient operation.

Live translation capabilities across 98 languages, along with navigation tools, a teleprompter and AI-generated notes for added versatility.

A swappable battery design, allowing users to maintain uninterrupted functionality throughout the day.

An optional Ring 4 accessory that enables gesture-based hands-free control for added convenience.

Compact, user-friendly and cost-effective, the Inmo Go 3 is ideal for individuals seeking practicality without compromising on essential features.

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Memo Mind Glasses: Fully Customizable

For users who prioritize personalization, the Memo Mind Glasses stand out with their modular design, offering a tailored experience to suit individual preferences. This model provides three distinct configurations:

Memo 1: A comprehensive option featuring a display, speakers and microphones for a well-rounded experience.

A comprehensive option featuring a display, speakers and microphones for a well-rounded experience. Memo Air: A display-only variant designed for users who prefer simplicity and minimalism.

A display-only variant designed for users who prefer simplicity and minimalism. Memo Air (Speakers Only): A model focused exclusively on audio functionality for those who prioritize sound quality.

Additional features include an AI assistant equipped with long-term memory, daily reports and secure data storage. These glasses are perfect for users who want a device that adapts to their unique lifestyle and preferences, offering flexibility and functionality in equal measure.

EIO AR1 Pro: A Developer’s Dream

The EIO AR1 Pro is a standalone smart glasses model powered by Android 9.0 and Gemini AI, designed to cater to professionals and tech enthusiasts alike. This model offers a robust feature set that encourages innovation and productivity. Key specifications include:

A full-color microLED waveguide display that delivers vibrant and immersive visuals.

A 16MP wide-angle camera capable of capturing high-quality images and videos.

Dual speakers with advanced noise reduction technology, making sure clear and uninterrupted audio.

An open SDK, empowering developers to create custom applications and expand the glasses’ functionality.

With its lightweight design and versatile capabilities, the EIO AR1 Pro is positioned as a powerful tool for developers and professionals seeking innovative technology.

Amazfit Helio Glasses: Fitness-Focused Technology

The Amazfit Helio Glasses are specifically tailored for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, offering real-time tracking and performance insights to enhance workouts. Notable features include:

Monitoring of key metrics such as heart rate, pace and distance during physical activities.

A green monochrome display optimized for outdoor visibility, making sure clarity even in bright sunlight.

Integrated speakers that provide audio feedback and navigation support, keeping users informed and focused.

Durable and performance-driven, these glasses are a promising addition to the fitness tech market, catering to individuals who demand reliable and efficient technology to support their active lifestyles.

Release Timeline

The release schedule for these innovative smart glasses varies, offering options for early adopters and those willing to wait for specific models:

The Maverick AI Pro , Inmo Go 3 , and Memo Mind Glasses are expected to launch within the next few weeks, providing a range of choices for users eager to explore new technology.

, , and are expected to launch within the next few weeks, providing a range of choices for users eager to explore new technology. The EIO AR1 Pro is slated for release later in 2026, targeting professionals and developers seeking advanced capabilities.

is slated for release later in 2026, targeting professionals and developers seeking advanced capabilities. The launch date for the Amazfit Helio Glasses remains unconfirmed, leaving fitness enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further updates.

As these devices prepare to enter the market, they promise to redefine the smart glasses experience by addressing diverse needs and preferences. Whether you’re drawn to innovative technology, affordability, or fitness-focused features, these upcoming models represent a significant step forward in wearable innovation.

Media Credit: Steven Sullivan



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