Following on from the launch of the new AGON AG493QCX curved gaming monitor early this week AGON has also introduced its new 24.5″ AGON PRO AG254FG gaming monitor which will be available to purchase during September 2021 priced at £700. The AG254FG has already won a prestigious “Red Dot design award” and features a three side frameless frontal design. The AG254FG is equipped with a native NVIDIA G-Sync processor, offering users a variable refresh rate range of 1-360 Hz, eliminating stutter and tearing by matching the refresh rate of the monitor with the GPU’s framerate.

“The fast IPS panel of the AG254FG comes with exceptional features: it offers a 360 Hz refresh rate, and the 1 ms GtG response time ensures the visuals are displayed without artefacts such as ghosting. The Full HD resolution on this 24.5″ monitor results in the crisp, sharp visuals esports gamers love, and enables the users’ GPU to show its full potential in terms of speed and framerate. By employing an IPS panel, this esports-grade monitor supports 110% sRGB coverage2 for truly vivid and natural colour reproduction, and offers wide viewing angles of 178°/178°. Thanks to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, the display can also decode and correctly represent HDR data for a lifelike dynamic range.”

“On the backside, the monitor features strong lines and striking accents of the AGON Light FX RGB lighting, which provides 14 lighting modes and 10.000s of RGB light combinations that can be customised with the special AOC software, G-Menu. The AGON LED logo projection on the front also increases the flair for gamers to show their unique gaming style. If motion blur is a problem, NVIDIA Ultra Low Motion Blur technology uses backlight strobing to reduce motion blur to give you super smooth moving visuals.”

“”The esports scene is a very tough environment, and the esports athletes and enthusiasts require the best gear they can possibly get. Through co-operating with legendary teams such as G2 Esports, we know what professionals want and with their needs in mind we brought AGON PRO to life,” says Stefan Sommer, Head of Global Marketing at AOC.”

Source : AGON

