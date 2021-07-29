AGON AG493QCX curved gaming monitor

AGON has announced new additions to its curved gaming monitor range in the form of the AGON AG493UCX2 priced at £940 and the AG493QCX priced at £720, the 49″ AGON AG493QCX is similar to its sibling, offering a Full HD-based experience instead of the QHD on the AG493UCX2.

The AG493UCX2 has a 165 Hz refresh rate, while the 49″ AG493QCX with a 144 Hz refresh rate and the AG493UCX2 is fitted with a massive 32:9 VA panel and borderless design, offering a 1800R curvature that gently bends before the user and fills their peripheral vision, like a VR set on the desk says AGON. With a similar 49″ VA panel, the AG493QCX’s offers user a resolution of 3840 x 1080 pixels, with a response time of 4 ms GtG and 1 ms MPRT.

“The first models from the relaunched AGON series are two hero-worthy curved super-wides: the 49″ (124.5 cm) AG493UCX2 with a whopping 165 Hz refresh rate, as well as the 49″ AG493QCX with a 144 Hz refresh rate. With their 32:9 aspect ratio, the AG493UCX2 virtually combines two 27″ QHD displays in one seamless panel with DQHD (5120 x 1440) resolution and the AG493QCX does the same for two 27″ Full HD displays with DFHD (3840 x 1080) resolution. Both monitors employ VA panels for deep blacks, rich colors, and a high contrast ratio for stunning imagery, supported by their VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 specification.”

“Both monitors also offer Picture-by-Picture mode to connect a work laptop and a desktop simultaneously (to its 2x HDMI 2.0 or 2x DisplayPort 1.2 inputs) and display the content of both side by side. While the AG493UCX2 also offers USB-C input, both feature a built-in 3-port USB hub to allow connecting peripherals easily.”

For more details on the new curved gaming monitors unveiled this week jump over to the official AGON for full specifications and purchasing options.

Source : AGON

