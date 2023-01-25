Biigloo ultimate Aerogel sleeping bag -40°C

Outdoor adventurers looking for a sleeping bag capable of keeping them comfortable even at temperatures of -40°C, might be interested in a new waterproof, windproof and ultra lightweight Aerogel sleeping bag called the Biigloo. Launched by Kickstarter this month the sleeping bag is now available to back at special promotional prices for the next 37 days. And thanks to over 100 backers a project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising more than $20,000 since launch.

Worldwide delivery is available and shipments will start next month during February 2023 say it is designers. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $159 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Sleeping under the stars has been a long-time dream for many people. But trying to do that on hard ground in below-zero conditions has kept most of us away. In the next four minutes, we will introduce to you the lightest, warmest, and most comfortable solutions available, so you can be ready to conquer the extreme cold in insane temperatures as low as -40°F/-40°C.

Aerogel sleeping bag

Imagine yourself in -40°F/-40°C conditions out in the wild, but you’re still able to sleep comfortably throughout the cold night. Sound unrealistic? Well, with our lightest and most feature-rich innovations, integrated with NASA aerospace insulation technology, the Aerogel, you are now in good hands! No more bulky layers to stay warm! The Biigloo sleeping bag is designed for adventures in high altitudes and extreme conditions. It is the very definition of all-around lightweight ultra-warm outdoor gear for your next (super-cold) adventure.”

If the Biigloo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Biigloo Aerogel sleeping bag project play the promotional video below.

“In 1931, American scientist Samuel Stephens Kistler invented the Aerogel. NASA first made it practical by integrating it into a blanket for astronauts and later inside their spacesuits. The Aerogel has a unique material structure that provides outstanding insulation performance: 1mm of Aerogel can resist extreme temperatures down to -40°F/-40°C.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Aerogel sleeping bag, jump over to the official Biigloo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





