Reliever Schlaf Japanese design sleeping bag

Ishiken Co based in Shibuya, Japan and founded back in 1925 have taken to Kickstarter this month to launch their latest project the Reliever Schlaf. A new type of sleeping bag that is not only animal free but is constructed from fully sustainable materials. Rather than using down or feathers the sleeping bag is equipped with a super lightweight compact, washable and quick drying insulation providing warmth no matter what the weather say it’s creators.

The sleeping bag can be stuffed and contacted the storage yet expands to provide a full and bulky insulation around your body when needed. Made from 100% recycled materials the sleeping bag is environmentally friendly and kind to animals.

Environmentally friendly sleeping bag

“The padding down that we use is a patented technology that uses long structure fibres. This was made after analysis of the makeup of down. The material that was made is close to natural down, being rather bulky and heat retaining, while also not tearing easily or wearing down easily, as well as being quick drying. You can put the sleeping bag into the wash without worrying about the down becoming worn down, and so you can use it for a long time.”

If the Reliever Schlaf crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Reliever Schlaf Japanese sleeping bag project watch the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $210 or £152 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Creating a new fabric that doesn’t affect animals perfect for a new era, the animal free AIRFLAKE️ with RENU. With this project we are using this AIRFLAKE with RENU. In our previous edition of the Reliever Schlaf, we used simple AIRFLAKE. This is a special padding that is artificially made. It is a woven material and uses Biomimetics to be extremely similar to natural down. With this material, we have upgraded it, and used RENU material, which is polyester fabric from recycled clothes as well as unused waste fabric to create a wholly new material for this sleeping bag, which we call AIRFLAKE with RENU.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Japanese sleeping bag, jump over to the official Reliever Schlaf crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

