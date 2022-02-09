Interchangeable sports helmet shell system for all your sporting needs

Whether you are a cyclist, skier, snowboarder or urban cruiser you may be interested in a new helmet called the Bridger. Featuring an interchangeable helmet shell system that can be adapted depending on the sport you are participating in. Simply swap the shell pieces by snapping a selection of others depending on whether you like ventilation, insulation extra strength, padding or comfort.

Innovative sports helmet

The helmet provides 5 layers of protection and comfort and features an ABS outer shell with a polycarbonate intermediate shell and EPS and G-Form foam for comfort. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $189 or £140 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The shell locking mechanisms require nothing more than a flathead screwdriver to operate. A 90 degree counterclockwise turn will release the shell, and a push and turn in the opposite direction will lock it back in place.”

If the Bridger crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Bridger sports helmet project view the promotional video below.

“We integrated G-Form Smartflex foam into our design, which is soft to the touch like memory foam but hardens when exposed to higher energy impacts. At these high strain rates, the foam is capable of absorbing up to 90% of the impact energy. G-Form Smartflex is lightweight and waterproof, helping to mitigate bacteria and odors, and prolong the life of the material.

After digging deep into the available experimental data, we decided to integrate G-Form foam instead of alternative helmet safety devices being marketed today. It’s a more expensive choice for us, but has shown better performance under realistic impact scenarios (1). G-Form has been used in the past for tactical applications (2), and in high-end hockey helmets.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the sports helmet, jump over to the official Bridger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

