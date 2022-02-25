Samsung and SK Telecom complete first SA Option 4 5G trial

Samsung has announced that it has completed the first SA Option 4 5G trial with SK Telecom, the trial was completed on SK Telecom’s Standalone 5G SA commercial network.

SK Telecom has been working with Samsung for some time to develop new 5G technology, more information is below.

“While we supported the launch of the world’s first commercial 5G services in Korea, we are excited to continue spearheading the advancement of 5G through 5G SA technology, which will power innovative 5G services by leveraging the world-class LTE network that is well established in Korea,” said Jong-Kwan Park, Vice President and Head of 5GX Technology Group at SKT. “We will continue to expand our collaboration with industry leaders to continue driving this advanced technology and in growing this 5G SA ecosystem, to demonstrate new ways to tap the full potential of next-generation networks.”

“Through this commercial trial, Samsung is proud to collaborate with SKT to achieve another milestone in advancing 5G SA technology, demonstrating the equal performance as NSA with 5G Option 4 technology in 5G SA mode,” said June Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of Technology Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to continue collaborating with SKT for the development and commercialization of advanced 5G SA technology, to deliver market-leading services to consumers and diverse use cases across industry.”

You can find out more information about Samsung’s latest advancement in 5G technology over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

