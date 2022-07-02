GIGABYTE AERO laptops features Intel 12th gen CPUs and RTX 30

This week GIGABYTE has unveiled and launched its latest AERO creator series laptops, featuring Intel’s latest 12 generation processors and RTX 30 series graphics cards. The new laptops are now available to purchase in the form of the AERO 16 and AERO 17, the AERO HUB offering a selection of workstations specifically aimed at content creators. Check out the teaser trailer below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the new AERO laptop range which features CNC aluminium alloy chassis and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

GIGABYTE AERO laptops

“For creators, great visual appearance is always the key for flawless creation. For gamers, they conquer the field with visual advantage. As a result, we now bring the visual innovation to our brand new AORUS & AERO laptops, introducing the very first 16:10 4K OLED display & true 4-side bezel-less 360Hz screen, for creators & gamers to truly define their vision again.”

“The dual chip approach improved processing performance by 28% vastly improving the time efficiency for creators. The newly released AERO 16 utilizes a 16:10 golden ratio 4K OLED screen and a 4 side super narrow bezel design revolutionizing the field of vision for creators. In addition to boasting a film industry standard of 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, each laptop has undergone correction and certification by color authorities, X-Rite and Pantone, before leaving the factory ensuring the most accurate color display.”

“AORUS reshapes the game with the brand new AORUS 17. With the bent-type panel, we manage to squeeze a 17″ screen into a 15″ tall chassis, delivering the never-before-seen portability on a 17″ laptop. Combined with the latest INTEL 12th gen CPU and the NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, AORUS 17 is the true portable powerhouse for gamers.”

Source : GIGABYTE

