Volkswagen ID Aero unveiled

Volkswagen has released some photos of its latest concept car, the Volkswagen ID Aero, and the design of the car should be pretty close to the final version.

We heard about the new Volkswagen ID Aero recently, the car will be launching after the ID 4 and it looks interesting from the photos.

“With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. “With our ACCELERATE strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US. ”

The concept vehicle is almost five metres long and was designed based on aerodynamic principles. The roof slopes elegantly to the rear in coupé style and contributes to achieving an excellent drag coefficient of 0.23. Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) additionally permits short overhangs, a long wheelbase and an exceptionally spacious vehicle interior. The ID. AERO is equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery with a net energy content of 77 kWh. Thanks to the interaction of the efficient drive system and the excellent aerodynamic properties, the ID. AERO achieves ranges of up to 620 kilometres (WLTP), making it suitable for long distances.

