Aehra ultra premium electric SUV launches next month

Aehra has revealed that it will be launching its new ultra-premium electric SU, the Italian EV maker has revealed a teaser photo of this new SUV, which can be seen above.

As well as its new all-electric ultra premium SUV, the company will also be launching a premium all-electric sedan, this car is coming next February.

AEHRA, a new global ultra premium electric automotive brand, has revealed exclusive preview images of its SUV model ahead of unveiling the final vehicle design and name next month.

The images depict a design profoundly different to that of any vehicle currently on the market, and offer an intriguing glimpse of AEHRA SUV’s radical low front end, expanded cabin size, elongated and sophisticated flowing profile and dynamic rear.

“AEHRA was launched with a vision to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen,” said Filippo Perini, AEHRA Head of Design. “AEHRA’s first SUV model seamlessly synthesizes the unmatched elegance of Italian design with the very best in global materials and engineering to deliver a shift-change across the entire customer journey.”

You can find out more details about the new Aehra ultra premium electric SUV over at Aehra at the link below.

Source Aehra



