New DS 7 SUV now available to order from €44,700

The new DS 7 SUV is now available to order in Europe and the car starts at €44,700, the first deliveries of the car will happen before the end of the year, the car was made official back in July.

There are a number of different models in the DS7 range, this includes the new DS 7 E-TENSE 4×4 360 which comes with 360 horsepower and is a plug-in hybrid.

The light signature is developing for an even more expressive look. The combination of new slimmer DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 headlamps and the DS LIGHT VEIL daytime running lights is seamless and accomplished as if it was high fashion.

DS LIGHT VEIL is a world first. The daytime running lights were inspired by work carried out on DS X E-TENSE and DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE. The light appears to shine through the bodywork colour. DS LIGHT VEIL is made up of a daytime running light and four vertical luminous features consisting of 33 LEDs. This innovation comes from the manufacturing process: the laser-etched polycarbonate surface is only painted on the inside to give it a look that alternates between light and parts that are body coloured. It creates an effect of depth and brightness like a piece of jewellery. DS LIGHT VEIL flashes on and off on locking and unlocking.

You can find out more information about the new DS7 SUV over at the company’s websote at the link below.

Source Stellantis



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals