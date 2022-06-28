DS 7 Crossback facelift unveiled

The new DS 7 Crossback facelift has been unveiled and the car gets a number of upgrades over the current model.

There is also a new plugin hybrid model making a total of three in the range with a choice of 225 HPm 300 HP and 360 HP.

New DS 7’s character comes from significant changes to the front and back. Still elegant, New DS 7 brings more dynamism with sharper, more structural lines and a very coherent design.

The completely new front stands out with sharper lines developing the balance of each feature. Specific work was carried out thanks to the close links between the DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS team and our production team at the Mulhouse (France) factory achieving exceptional results in terms of quality and solidity.

The light signature is developing with an even more expressive look. The combination of new slimmer DS PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 headlamps and the DS LIGHT VEIL daytime running lights is seamless and carried out in the spirit of high fashion.

The DS WINGS and the grille are larger and the valance has been redesigned with a range of colours depending on the model.

You can find out more details about the new DS 7 Crossback facelift over at DS Automobiles at the link below

Source DS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals