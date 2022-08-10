Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 released

Adobe has this week announced the release of its new Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 software providing users with new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to take your photos and videos to new creative heights says Adobe.

“Adobe Sensei AI technology allows you to easily transform your photos into art in just one click. Choose from amazing artistic effects inspired by famous works of art and popular art styles that you can apply to all or part of your photo and easily adjust the results for exactly the look you want.”

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 software

The possibilities are endless with Adobe Sensei AI technology. Now you can place one photo inside another by wrapping it around an object like a coffee mug or fitting it inside shapes like the lenses of sunglasses. There’s no limit to what you can create!

– New automated features powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology that do the heavy lifting so you can easily turn photos into art with one click, warp photos to fit any shape, and automatically reframe your subject when you resize videos for social media.

– Four new Guided Edits for a total of 87 so you can easily grow your skills.

– All new photo and video slideshow styles so you can craft fun personalized creations.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 software

Whether you’re trying to capture a kid’s birthday party or their big soccer game, it can be hard to get quality video footage when there is a lot of motion. Adobe Sensei AI technology can automatically re-frame your subject to keep the most important part of the action in the frame.

Source : Adobe

