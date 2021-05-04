Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Edition launches for businesses

Adobe has launched a new addition of its Creative Cloud, specifically created for organisations in the form of the Creative Cloud Pro Edition. Creative Cloud for business Pro Edition is immediately available for teams and enterprises with five or more users. Creative Cloud for teams customers can upgrade their All Apps or Single App plans to Pro Edition at the same price as their existing subscription for up to one year. Creative Cloud Pro Edition for teams — All Apps is $79.99/month per each user for the first year and $89.99/month per each user from year two and beyond. The Single App version is $33.99/month per user for the first year and $39.99/month per user from year two and beyond. Prices are based on annual plans. “Creative Cloud Pro Edition plans for enterprise are built for organizations that need enhanced user management, security, indemnification, and support.” Providing businesses with access to :

– Unlimited downloads of photos, vectors, illustrations, templates and 3D assets from the Adobe Stock core collection.

– Integrated workflows with Creative Cloud, Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, making it easy to search and license all the assets inside various apps.

– AI-powered search powered by Adobe Sensei to help find the right asset based on image similarity, aesthetics, color, copy space and more.

– Enhanced licensing for unlimited copies or views of all Adobe Stock assets.

“Adobe Stock integrates with Creative Cloud and Microsoft PowerPoint, making it incredibly easy for everyone in your organization to search, edit, and license assets right inside their favorite apps — including users beyond your design team. And with custom Creative Cloud Libraries, creative teams can quickly collect and share frequently-needed assets, reducing time spent searching and time to onboard new employees, while improving brand consistency across all teams creating content within an organization.”

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Edition enables businesses to :

– Design concepts and mockups faster and more efficiently, using high-resolution, unwatermarked assets.

– Search faster, filtering by similar images, aesthetics, color, copy space, and more, all powered by Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence.

– Skip the blank page and jumpstart projects with customizable, layered design and motion graphics templates, prepared by creative professionals.

– Create and share custom libraries of frequently used stock and design assets, such as icons, backgrounds, color palettes, and textures, to accelerate future work.

Learn more about the new Creative Cloud Pro offering from Adobe by following the link below.

Source : Adobe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals