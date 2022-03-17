How to add, customize and change Outlook signatures in Microsoft Office 365

If you have used Microsoft’s Outlook email manager, a mail client part of the Microsoft’s 365 suite of Office applications and are wondering how you can add, customize or change your Outlook signatures. This quick guide will take you through the process, allowing you to design a range of unique signatures compete with electronic business cards, photos, social icons, links and more.

Once created, you can enable your Outlook signature to be added to new email messages automatically before you send them or select one you have already made. Making it easy for recipients to see who the email is from and visit your website or other marketing material directly from the email.

Outlook Microsoft 365 signatures

When you are creating an email, Microsoft allows you to select from a list of already created Outlook signatures, change an existing one or create a new one to suit a new purpose. If you would like to edit or create a new signature, simply follow the instructions below.

1. Start by creating a new email in Outlook

2. Then select Signature > Signatures. This will summarize all the current templates you have created and ones available to change.

3. If you would like to make an addition to the list, select New or if you would like to edit an existing template, select Edit Signature

4. Once you enter the editor, you can simply create your signature by typing, adding images or digital business cards if your company already has snippets of code ready for you to drop in.

5. Once you are happy with your new Outlook signature template, complete the process by pressing OK

6. Now create a new email to see your new signature in place. If you have multiples created, you can select one as the default to be added to emails automatically or simply switch from one to another while you are creating your email.

To choose the default signature, simply select the option and select the template you would like to appear on all-new messages. As explained, you also have the option to change signatures while you are creating emails so you can have many styles depending on the emails you are writing and their recipient.

Customize an existing signature template

If you are having trouble creating a professional-looking email signature, Microsoft also offers an email signature gallery that allows you to create a “professional-looking Outlook email signature” almost instantly. The gallery includes 20 different templates to choose from and Microsoft allows you to customize each one to suit your needs for free with no limits on how many times you can use them.

Using a template to create a professional Outlook signature by changing an existing template.

1. Download the signature gallery from the Microsoft Office website. Sometimes downloads may open in a Protected View, disabling the ability to edit. If this happens, you need to select Enable Editing for the document within Word.

2. Open the downloaded template in Microsoft Word

3. Choose a signature that is close to your preferred style and layout

4. Copy all the elements from the signature template you desire

5. Open Outlook and create a new email

6. Paste the copied template items into your new email

7. Personalize your signature by editing the text, photos, links and social icons

8. To change a photo in the signature select Change Picture and upload your new image by selecting Insert

9. Change links in the signature by right clicking on them and choosing Edit Link

10. Resize the new photo or image according to your preference by moving the nodes around its edge. Then select the Format menu and use the options on it to format your image.

11. Once you are happy with the style and look of your Outlook signature, select everything in your email, right click and choose Copy

12. From the message menu, select Signature > Signature and press New

13. Type in a name for your new template

14. Right click and paste your create into the signature

15. If you are happy with the results click OK to save your new Outlook signature

16. Repeat the process as many times as you like to create multiple templates you can use in your emails.

Change Outlook signatures in older email clients

If you are using older versions of Outlook, perhaps the versions between 2007 to 2010, the method to create or change an email signature is slightly different.

1. First open a new message in your Outlook software

2. Within the Message tab, go to the Include option and click Signature and then Signatures

3. Click New and type in the name you would like for your template and confirm your choice by clicking OK

4. Build your signature by typing in the text box and formatting the style using the options available. If you would like to add an image, click the Picture option and browse to the file on your computer you would like to add. Supported formats include bmp, .gif, .jpg, and .png.

If you would like to insert a link to your website, use the Insert Hyperlink option. To enable an electronic card, select the Business Card option and then click a contact in the Filed As list and confirm your choice by clicking OK.

5. The signature you have chosen will automatically be inserted into new emails, but you can also change the template used as you are writing messages by inserting a signature manually by going to Message > Include > Signature and selecting the template you would like to add.

if you are interested in learning more about how to use Outlook and recall messages you have already sent to recipients, check out our previous article.

