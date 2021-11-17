ADATA IM2P33E8 PLP PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD

ADATA has this week unveiled its latest upgraded IM2P33E8 PLP PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD storage with Power Loss Protection (PLP) technology. The latest SSD has been created to “meet the requirements of industrial applications in the era of 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, and big data analytics” says ADATA. Equipping the SSD storage with tantalum polymer capacitors to enable it to operate for longer after power outages and reduce the misidentification of bad blocks.

The IM2P33E8 PLP SSD utilizes PCIe Gen3 x4 to provide excellent read and write performance of up to 3400/2800 MB per second and is equipped with 96-layer 3D TLC flash memory. It comes with capacities of up to 2 TB and supports up to 3,000 program/erase (P/E) cycles for improved durability. In addition, the IM2P33E8 PLP also supports LDPC error correction to ensure accurate and stable transmissions.

IM2P33E8 PCIe M.2 2280 SSD

● Ultra-fast PCIe Gen3x4 interface for superior performance

● NVMe 1.3 support

● 96-layer 3D NAND Flash for higher capacity, durability and power efficiency

● High capacity up to 2TB

● P/E cycle up to 3K

● Supports LDPC ECC, RAID Engine, and Wear Leveling

● End-to-End Data Path Protection

● AES 256-bit Data Encryption

● Suitable for IoT-related applications, networking, Server, Data Center, Surveillance, Transportation, IPC

Source : ADATA

